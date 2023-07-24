PF MPs Eating With UPND Don’t Want Edgar Lungu Back- Chilufya Tayali

Equity and Economic Party leader Chilufya Tayali has charged that PF members of parliament, Sunday Chanda and Davison Mung’andu, among others are against the return of former president Edgar Lungu to lead PF because they are eating with the UPND administration.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Tayali said that it is irrational for anyone to suggest that individuals who are pushing for the agenda aimed at the return of the former president to active politics just want to derive and benefits from his wealth, saying those that are opposed to the return of Edgar Lungu are the beneficiaries of the UPND government’s accumulation of wealth.

“To the contrary, it is people that eat from the UPND who are agai… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/pf-mps-eating-with-upnd-dont-want-lungu-back-charges-tayali/