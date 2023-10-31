PF MP’S PETITION SPEAKER OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY OVER REBEL MPS

TO THE SPEAKER

RE: POSITION OF LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION IN PARLIAMENT IS BRIAN MUNDUBILE-,MPS

We make reference to the above matter and the recent press briefing held by Mr Robert Chabinga, Member of Parliament for Mafinga Constituency in which he is purported to be addressing himself as Leader of the Opposition in Parliament purportedly on the appointment of Mr Miles Sampa.

When this unfortunate information was brought to our attention, we struggled with how to respond to it, given the esteem in which we hold ourselves as Honourable Members of Parliament. We reflected deeply on whether we should give credence to what must seriously not merit our attributing a reaction to given that it owes its origin to the knavish and unscrupulous conduct of two Members of Parliament who have waged a war against their sponsoring Party in the HoUse.

However, after seriously considering the events that have recently concatenated in the Country of and about the Patriotic Front Party by reason of the visible connivance of Mr Miles Sampa, Mr Robert Chabinga, the United Party for National Development, the Zambia Police Service, the Registrar of Societies, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security (and the Judiciary). we find OUrselves bound by our duty and fidelity to the collective duty to forestall the now eminent degeneration of Constitution Law and Social Order in the Country to write to the Office of the Hon Speaker to put the record straight on the position of the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament.

As the Hon Madam Speaker may not doubt be aware of the position of the Leader of Opposition in Parliament is a Constitutional Office pursSUant to Article 74 of the Republican Constitution. Further, the position is elective at the instance of the Opposition Poliical Party with the largest number of seats in Parliament reliance on this provision, the Patriotic Front Party elected Honourable Brian Mundubile, MP as its Leader of the Opposition in the House. This particular issue was communicated to the Speaker at the start of the current Parliament.

We write to expressly place the Hon Speaker on notice that this particular matter has not changed and no information to the contrary has been furnished by the Patriotic Front Party to the Office of the Hon Speaker as no fresh election of the Leader of the Opposition has been conducted as required by Law.

Based upon the foregoing, we have no doubt in our minds that the Office of the Hon Speaker will consider all correspondence or communication purporting to notify the Hon Speaker that Mr Chabinga, MP is the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament to be incorrect and of no effect.

More particularly, the Hon Madam Speaker is informed that Honourable Brian Mundubile, MP continues to occupy the Office of the Leader of Opposition.

As witness, we have all appended our signatures for authentication of this Communication to the Office of the Hon Speaker.

Yours faithfully