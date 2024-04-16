PF MPs PLAN PROTESTS

MPs PLAN PROTESTS

…Brian Mundubile says the prolonged detention of Rizwani Patel, among other political prisoners should be condemned in the strongest terms, and says the opposition lawmakers have no option but to demand the immediate release of the victims.

Lusaka – Tuesday, 16 April 2023

OPPOSITION Members of Parliament are planning to protest against the continued injustices being perpetrated by the UPND government against citizens deemed to be associated with opposition political parties .

Mr Mundubile, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament said in an interview that many Zambians, including Rizwani Patel are being ill-treated and are having their rights violated by the UPND government.

Mr Mundubile said the opposition MPs have therefore resolved to convene and voice out on the injustice against the citizens and alert the international community about what Zambia had become…autocratic under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema.

He said Mr Patel and other Zambian political prisoners had the right to fair trial and that detaining him without trial and indefinitely was uncalled for and should be condemned in the strongest terms.

Mr Mundubile has also appealed to the ruling party MPs from Eastern Province to join hands with the opposition MPs to ensure that justice prevailed.

“As MPs will soon gather and call out government especially on this particular case, we know there are many cases of injustices, i think it’s time to attend to them.

I also call upon all MPs from Eastern Province from both ruling and opposition to take keen interest to what is happening to Rizwani Patel. Rizwani is a citizen, Rizwani is not different from other people who represent Eastern Province.

“There should be concerted efforts by Members of Parliament to go and visit Rizwani and begin to speak about Rizwani’s fate. Zambians are also called upon to voice out on cases of injustice occasioned on ordinary citizens, “he said.

Mr Mundubile said; “Police are exerting excessive power on innocent citizens that can not defend themselves, citizens that can not hire lawyers for themselves. All Zambians have got rights of associate, of speech , movement and right of fair trial.”

He said now that the UPND government has failed to destroy the PF, they are trying by all means to punish those who are not in support of their program.

(Credit: Daily Nation Zambia)