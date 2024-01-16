PF MUST BE ASHAMED BY US$200 MILLION GREEN BOND CEC INVESTMENT AFTER TRYING TO KILL THE COMPANY BEFORE 2021 ELECTIONS

The massive investment coming into the country in all sectors now is really a true testimony that now the Country has visionary leaders and that the Chief Marketing Officer President Hakainde Hichilema is scoring in all sectors of our economy.

CEC announcement of US$200 million Green Bond registration and commitment that the proceeds will be channeled towards accelerating their planned 200MW of renewable energy into solar energy is testimony that the New Dawn Government is now able to attract long term investments in the private sector especially under green energy.

Under PF, we saw a private sector that was not able to attract even short term investments as companies were either closing on their own or the PF Government was closing them as they did not have a private sector driven policy.

PF without shame fought CEC day and night to an extent of almost closing the company, thanks to the people of Zambia for kicking the brutal Lungu led PF out of power.

Not only did PF fight CEC, they closed The Post Newspaper and Prime TV among many other companies.

The Private sector under PF was only an environment where cadres determined which company or investor can operate in Zambia. The mining sector degenerated and could not attract any further investments with TWO giant mines then Mopani and KCM Investors being hit hard.

The New Dawn Government under the able visionary leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema has since revitalized the private sector and today we have long term investment commitments by private investors both local and foreign.

As UPND on the Copperbelt, we are thrilled to see this ingenious financing by CEC feeding into New Dawn’s Green Growth Strategy as per our party manifesto responding to greening the economy and environment through renewable energy.

We further thank the Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema for effectively and efficiently marketing our country to the outside world such that today Copperbelt is a major beneficiary of his efforts.

We further thank Copperbelt residents for always standing with the Republican President and we ask them to continue supporting him as many good things are happening in the province in both public and private sectors.

by//

Sam Mwikisa

Copperbelt UPND Vice IPS for Politics