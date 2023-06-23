PF MUST ELECT NEW LEADER TO SAVE LUNGU FROM HICHILEMA- Charity Banda

PF MUST ELECT NEW LEADER TO SAVE LUNGU FROM HICHILEMA, SAYS BANDA … it will only get worse as long as he views him a threat

PF founder member Charity Banda has urged the PF to immediately hold a convention to elect a president for Edgar Lungu’s sake, saying she feels the seizure of properties from his family is on account of President Hakainde Hichilema viewing him as a competitor for the 2026 general elections.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Banda said she visited former president Lungu yesterday, saying he appeared stressed, and felt the attacks will only worsen as long as President Hichilema continues to see him as a competitor for the elections.

“I know this is happening because of vengeance. If you look at Frederick Chiluba he also thought Dr Kenneth Kaunda wanted to come back. My heart is not at peace and even when it is against his own democratic rights, the only way we can help is to find a leader. As a party let’s look at somebody so that HH sees that president Lungu is not interested,” Banda said, saying she heard Bishop Masumba recently claiming that he was happy that President Hichilema and his predecessor were in talking terms but wondered if he had asked Lungu about that claim. “How do you do that to your brother? Let’s elect a leader if that could help us. We should not sacrifice his life. The central committee as they are going to be meeting should consider that. I feel… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/pf-must-elect-new-leader-to-save-lungu-from-hichilema-says-banda-it-will-only-get-worse-as-long-as-he-views-him-a-threat/