PF NAKONDE CONSTITUENCY TOP OFFICIAL RESIGNS, PUTS HIS HEALTH FIRST.

Patriotic Front (PF) Constituency Chairperson for Nakonde Patrick Singoyi has relinquished his duties from the party.

Mr. Singoyi confirmed his resignation in a phone interview with Chete Fm News on Friday.

In a letter made available to Chete Fm News, the former Council Chairperson says “It was a pleasure to live in the party as constituency chairman but due to my health which is deteriorating I have decided to step down.”

He has thanked the former ruling party for the support given to him during his tenure and has since wished the PF party well in its future endeavors.