PF PARTY IN CRISIS OVER CANDIDATES REJECTION- MUNGANDU

PF PARTY IN CRISIS OVER CANDIDATES REJECTION, SAYS SUSPENDED MUNGANDU

The suspended provincial chairperson of the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) party, Davison Mung’andu, has blamed the party’s woes on greed and urged the party to resolve its internal wrangles.

Mr Mung’andu, who is also a member of parliament, was reacting to the rejection of some of the party’s candidates for the upcoming by-elections by the electoral commission.

The candidates, who were endorsed by former President Edgar Lungu, were turned away because they did not have the signature of the current party leader, Miles Sampa.

The PF is divided between supporters of Mr Lungu and Mr Sampa, who both claim to be the legitimate president of the party.

Mr Sampa, who was elected at a disputed conference in October, has an injunction from the High Court preventing Mr Lungu and his allies from acting as party officials.

But Mr Lungu, who returned to active politics after losing the general elections in August, has defied the court order and appointed his own office bearers.

The by-elections, scheduled for January next year, are seen as a test of the party’s popularity and unity.

Chete FM