PF PASSED A CYBER LAW TO DEAL WITH SOCIAL MEDIA CRIMES AND OTHER ILLEGAL POSTS, AND WHEN IT IS ENFORCED BY POLICE , THEY ARE BLAMING HH. POLICE ARE ONLY ENFORCING WHAT YOU MADE .

By Mark Simuuwe

PF members busy plotting lawlessness on social media by posting fake news with intent to cause chaos , and wants the law to spare them.They believe a politician must break the law and go unpunished.

Then they are crying of shrinking political space when they are arrested for illegal facebook or social media postings . But they have forgotten that the law being enforced is the cyber law they made themselves.

You have control of your activities on social media and everything that you post . So if arrested , know that there is a Cyber Law being used .

This is not PF in government where you were exporting Mukula illegally, killing citizens , using unregistered guns , without being arrested . Some were getting paid for contracts not executed .

You scheme lawless behavior on social media , writing about innocent citizens in government accusing them of plotting against you just for the sake of you deceiving the public and gain sympathy .

Blame it on yourself . Zambians gave the UPND the mandate to restore law and order .

As you also publish fake news , do not forget that you passed the Cyber security and Cyber Crime law . It will deal with you in the manner you passed it .

We have Silavwe and PF complaining over social media posts that are making them get arrested . But they have forgotten that they passed a Cyber law . Police are simply enforcing what you gave them .

Do not blame others for your social media reckless posts , especially when you know you passed a law to regulate that . The law should not be blamed for political space reduction because you passed it .

What is hammering them right now is the same law they were praising during deliberations. Silavwe was chairing an organization to ensure this law was passed , and all these opposition connived to support the Cyber but only failed to pass bill 10 .