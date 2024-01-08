PF POLITICAL CAMPAIGNS FUNDING CASE ADJOURNED.

The case involving Former Patriotic Front – PF Secretary General Davies Mwila and lawyer Annie Mwitwa where they stand charged with being in possession of money suspected to be proceeds of crime has failed to take off as the presiding court was indisposed.

The money in question is said to be in relation to the 2021 patriotic Front party political campaign strategy.

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), in 2021 arrested Lusaka Lawyer, Annie Mwitwa for handling campaign funds for the Patriotic Front.

In April 2021 at the beginning of political campaigns for the August 2021 elections , the Patriotic Front allegedly hired Mwitwa’s law firm- Anna Mwitwa Legal Practitioners, to handle bills related to media houses, radio and tv stations, for its campaign adverts, live coverage, programmes, and design and erection of Bill Boards.

On Monday 27th June,2022, the DEC charged Mwitwa with possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime and jointly charged her with Former Patriotic Front party Secretary General Davis Mwila.

When the matter came up for hearing the court presiding on the matter was not around and magistrate Irene Phiri adjourned the matter to 9th January 2024 for continued trial.