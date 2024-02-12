PF president Miles Sampa has appointed John Kufuna as party vice-president for politics

Hon. John Kufuna

Lusaka.

42th February, 2024

Dear Honourable

RE: APPOINTMENT AS VICE PRESIDENT – POLITICAL.

he PF constitutio

e President (

In accordance with Article 60 subsection (b) of tl n, it is with great

pleasure that | inform you of your appointment as the vice-president(political) of ourgreat Party.



With your full knowledge of where we are coming from ani

Party in the rebranding process, the President has no doubt thal

experience in politics, you are going to be equal to the task of steering tl

greater heights.

(On behalf of the Party and the Party President, may | take this opportunity to

congratulate and wish you the best in your new role as our Vice President.

d where we want to take the

t with the wealth of

he Party to

Sincerely yours in the Party service.

yoo

Morgan Ng’ona

Secretary General