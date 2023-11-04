PF PRESIDENT MILES SAMPA IN THE COMPANY OF OTHER SENIOR PARTY OFFICIALS LOCKS UP PARTY HEADQUARTERS IN LUSAKA IN ORDER TO AVOID INTRUDERS MASQUERADING AS OFFICIALS.
This means whoever will break these padlocks or indeed be found at this secretariat without the knowledge of the New PF SG will be committing a crime of criminal trespass.
And knowing how powerful the New PF SG is, one risks being accused of stealing millions left in the offices or indeed one risks being told to be hiding drugs and dangerous weapons in the same building.
Otherwise Koswe is just opening eyes of those thugs under the influence of Edgar, Lubinda and GUNYU that the current DEC, ACC, FIC, Police or Defence Force is not the same as the one you used to insult when your rich leaders where in power and by the way, these named don’t even front their children in such battles because they know how dangerous it is, manje iwe kuyenda kufela mboro ya shamwari? That is what Antonio Mwanza refused.
Otherwise, today, some people in jail did not even commit crimes but drugs were just thrown at the same or some stranger just gave them a bag to hold for them while they were answering the call of nature at City Market and while in the toilet they called ba DEC that: Bwana, kuli chi muntu chili na ma drugs yoyipisisa kuno and chavala cha green and that is how some people upto now are in jail because the character who planted the drugs on them, switched off phones and was nowhere to be seen and so, sampo ija became yours.- Koswe
Rubbish
Instead of going to a convention to decide the matter politically, they are now asking the court to settle it for them. This is a shame.