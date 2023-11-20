PF President Miles Sampa To Sue Two Mambwe Villagers Hired By Makebi Zulu To Defame The New PF President With Fake Demands Of K250,000 Each When He Owes Them Nothing

PF PRESIDENT MILES SAMPA TO SUE TWO MAMBWE VILLAGERS HIRED BY FORMER MAMBWE MP & DESPERATE MONEY MONGER LAWYER MAKEBI ZULU TO DEFAME THE NEW PF PRESIDENT WITH FAKE DEMANDS OF K250,000 EACH WHEN HE OWES THEM NOTHING

Makebi Zulu was Miles Sampa’s lawyer in 2014 and represented him in the case vs Edgar Lungu after 2 PF conventions were held in Kabwe on the same weekend. This was after the demise of the PF founder Michael Sata (MHSRIEP).

All the legal argument were in favour of Miles Sampa more so that bonafide PF officials from all 10 Provinces attended the convention that he was voted in. ECL’s convention was attended by thugs from Intercity and simply raised hands and no other candidate was allowed to attend. Miles Sampa’s event followed the PF constitution while the ECL one did not, where even the then acting President Guy Scott was not allowed to attend.

With all this legal ammunition, Makebi Zulu made Miles Sampa lose in court to ECL because he opted to sell his ethics to the opponent camp and sided with them in illegal consent judgements that knocked out Sampa. He was to be rewarded by ECL with the PF adoption certificate for the Mambwe constituency in Eastern province ahead of bonafide members. He was rewarded further with a Ministerial position Incharge of Eastern province.

Come 2021, Makebi did not only lose his Mambwe seat but lost the ECL presidential vote in Eastern province gifting it to President HH.

Come 2023 Miles Sampa wins as President of the PF at an extraordinary general conference in Lusaka, Makebi Zulu resurfaces in court representing ECL surrogate Raphael Nakachinda against Miles Sampa’s victory. They lose in two court rulings thus far and still continue to make fresh applications of the same arguments hoping for different results.

Next kicks while gasping for last political breath Makebi hires to slander Miles Sampa two villagers he has neglected from time he lost as MP in 2021.

Makebi pays Millenium TV and Diamond TV to parade the two naive villagers to claim K250,000 each that apparently Miles Sampa promised them not sure for what product or service. Now such kind of amount can only be real in the mind of a corrupt and crooked lawyer like Makebi because money laundering of stolen loot is his bread and butter. A case in point is the K65M cash found in a Faith Musonda bedroom. He may have been paid K250,000 for saving her jail somehow in some unexplained bargain circumstances.

So he thinks K250,000 is petty cash even for non thieving and non corrupt politicians like Miles Sampa that they can afford to give it to anyone for free.

What he does not know but knows now is that Miles Sampa has instructed his lawyers to sue the two villagers for malice and defamation. Guess Makebi Zulu will be the villagers lawyers so they can pay him K250,000 for legal representation. To be sued alongside the two villagers are all TV stations that agreed or may have been paid to parade innocent villagers to concoct lies. Journalism ethics do not allow media houses to broadcast lies when aware that being part of published lies is malicious unless they are accomplice to the defamation which they need to prove in court if they are not.

As for Makebi Zulu a discredited lawyer without shame that has traded his professional ethics in exchange of treasury stolen money, one wonders how much longer he will go on duping the Courts, the legal fratenity and other government institutions.

source: Miles Sampa