PF proposes wearing clothes for opposite sex should become criminal

The opposition Patriotic Front party says it’s pushing for stricter laws that will make it criminal to wear clothes designed for the opposite sex.

PF Muchinga Province Youth Chairman Francis Kapyanga says this will send ‘a strong message’ to those wanting LGBTQ+ rights legalised in Zambia.

Mr Kapyanga who is Mpika Member of Parliament has told Chete FM News existing laws are not enough to protect children from what he terms as “corrupt practices”.

He added when “PF returns to power in 2026”, it’ll make sure the only way those found guilty will be released from prison is if they reproduce.

Quizzed about what he would do if one of his children or friends became gay, Mr Kapyanga respond:

“I’d discipline that child of mine to ensure that thing is out of him and actually take him to prayer warriors so that they pray the demon out of him.”