PF SG Morgan Ng’ona Gives Emmanuel Mwamba + 10 PF MPs 48hrs To Exculpate Themselves On The Charge Of Gross Misconduct

THE PATRIOTIC FRONT- (PF) SECRETARY GENERAL MR MORGAN NG’ONA GIVES EMMANUEL MWAMBA + 10 PF MPs 48HRS TO EXCULPATE THEMSELVES ON THE CHARGE OF GROSS MISCONDUCT.

Dec 02, 2023

See the list of names for individuals charged and attached letters below

1. Hon Brian Mundubile



2. Hon Steven Kampyongo



3. Hon Elias Daka



4. Hon Ronald Chitotela



5. Hon Christopher Kangombe



6. Hon Nickson Chilangwa



7. Hon Remember Mutale



8. Hon Musonda Mpankata



9. Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya



10. Hon Mulenga Fube



11. Mr Emmanuel Mwamba

Please take this as official public notification

Issued by

Yosi Miti

PF Deputy Media Director

The Patriotic Front Zambia