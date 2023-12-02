PF SG Morgan Ng’ona warns 10 PF MPs over gross indiscipline

Ng’ona warns 10 PF MPs over gross indiscipline

PF secretary general Morgan Ng’ona has given 10 members of parliament of his party, plus Emmanuel Mwamba, a two-day ultimatum to exculpate themselves or face disciplinary action for gross indiscipline.

Ng’ona wrote a letter to each of the 10 lawmakers who include Brian Mundubile, Nickson Chilangwa, Musonda Mpankata, Elias Daka, Christopher Kang’ombe, Steven Kampyongo, Mutotwe Kafwaya, Mulenga Fube, Ronald Chitotela, and Remember Mutale.

The letters, dated December 2, 2023, explicitly point to the affected that they associated with non-members of the party and participated in meetings which aimed at undermining the current PF leadership.

Yesterday, former president Edgar Lungu in a recorded video published on Facebook vowed to use all means necessary to regain the leadership of the party and that victory in the 2026 general elections is certain.

Ng’ona said present at Lungu’s meeting were individuals who are not affiliated with the party, including the former president himself, Raphael Nakacinda, and Given Lubinda whose affiliation to the PF Ng’ona questioned.

He explained that according to the party’s constitution, particularly Article 29, such actions are deemed as gross misconduct, and there are prescribed penalties.

In the letter, Ng’ona emphasises the severity of the situation,

“We have been following your continued disloyalty and disregard towards the party leadership and your treacherous association with non-members of the party,” Ng’ona wrote.

The letter further warned the implicated members that they had 48 hours to present a defence and demonstrate why disciplinary measures should not be taken against them.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba