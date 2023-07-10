PF, SOCIALIST PARTY SUFFERS SETBACKS IN MUMBWA

………..as scores of their members join the ruling UPND

MUMBWA – Scores of Patriotic Front PF and Socialist party members in Mumbwa Central and Nangoma led by their district and constituency officials yesterday ditched their political parties in preference for the UPND at an event attended by UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda leaving the two political parties a shell of themselves.

The UPND’s sound policy direction has been acknowledged by defectors as a key factor in their decision to join the party with Nangoma Constituency Socialist Party Chairperson Cosmas Chiilwe citing the agenda of taking development closer to the people as reason for joining the UPND.

Mr. Chiilwe added that the New Dawn administration is changing the face of most rural communities, citing the implementation of the Constituency Development Fund and other incentives that have led to improved standards of living for the people of Nangoma as some of the reasons that left him and other socialist party members in the constituency to join a party that puts the interests of the people first.

He further added that his team was proud to publicly renounce the Socialist Party because the UPND has restored peace in the country as he urged citizens to rally behind President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND led administration in fostering national development, peace and unity.

And Former Mumbwa Constituency PF Chairperson Malinda Derrick extolled President Hakainde Hichilema’s achievement on the debt restructuring programme describing it as a driving force to join the party.

In receiving the team, UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda urged the defectors to support government’s agenda of ensuring that resources are used prudently.

Mr. Imenda was accompanied by UPND National Trustee Grace Chivube and other senior party officials.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM