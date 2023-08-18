PF SOCIALIST PARTY USING MOBOCRACY TO PRACTICE POLITICS ; THOSE ARE OUTDATED POLITICS- MODERN POLITICS IS HINGED ON THE LEVEL OF KNOWLEDGE NOT MOBOCRACY.

Mark Simuuwe writes…

In 2021 , all opposition results added together lost to UPND ; PF mostly made sweeping statements, based on mocking others , propaganda , loud mouth and malicious publication, without policy direction.

PF has been using mobocracy to do politics which is basically defined as “ the rule by the mob”, to practice politics. Unfortunately, such is draconian politics and don’t work is a functional democracy.

Sadly , a bubble fish from Kafue river to Zambezi river is still a bubble fish , unless policies change , then you may cross-breed; PF, in SP have continued with the behavior of PF .No policy confrontation , no research, no statistical empirical data; it is the same street politics and tantrums at play .

Meanwhile, their colleagues in the UPND are using a checklist of events so far done vis , free education, paying 258,000 farmers for goods supplied to FRA under PF at a cost of k1.6bn , increasing CDF from K1.6million to over K28 million, paying Indeni retrenched workers and reopening Indeni and claiming back over 1500 jobs , introducing Agro loans to stimulate growth in agriculture, Depoliticizing markets and bus stops , no more bloodshed, no more gassing , reinstating meal allowances, 4000,000 doses of animal vaccines , Partial withdrawal, paying of retirees , enhancing freedom of expression , media freedom, reclaiming over 110 million euros EU grant which was abandoned due to PF corruption , bringing sanity in public service , purchasing milling companies to permanently address mealie meal prices , fertilizer manufacturing plant at $138million etc .

As for UPND they are playing 21st century politics based on globalization, modernization and theories to actualize economic emancipation. Clearly , you can’t teach and old dog new tricks !

Bravo Father Bwalya for dumping dreamers,