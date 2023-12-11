PF still learning opposition politics – Mweetwa

Life in the opposition will be hard for the Patriotic Front (PF) if they keep making baseless allegations like accusing the New Dawn administration of manipulating the 2021 election results, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has said.

Mr Mweetwa said in an interview yesterday in response to Mporokoso Member of Parliament (MP) Brian Mundubile, who was quoted by a named daily tabloid saying the planned introduction of electronic voting in the 2026 polls is further aimed at rigging the elections.

Mr Mundubile said the victory of the UPND in the 2021 general election is questionable.

“How could an opposition political party manipulate an election which was run by a ruling party? Does it make sense? It’s like we sit and say the Patriotic Front will manipulate the 2026 elections,” he said.

Mr Mweetwa said Mr Mundubile is too senior in the political stratum to make careless statements that amount to a criminal offence of publication of false information.

“He just lacked something to say, they are still learning opposition politics. Whenever they wake up, they start saying this and that.

“We have to understand them. Ndipo izabavuta iyi yeve [life will not be easy for them],” he said.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail