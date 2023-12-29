THE PF STRUCTURES AND COUNCILORS AT KANTANSHI CONSTITUENCY OF MUFULIRA DISTRICT REFUSE TO ATTEND HON ANTHONY MUMBA’S FUNCTION

……as the district Leadership, Constituency and ward officials in Mufulira reaffirm their commitment to support HE Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

29th December, 2023.

The PF Mufulira district executive Committee led by Dr Dominic Mwale continue to reject Miles Sampa and his Sarogates. The Committee has Continued to Support the efforts being undertaken by the Central Committee and the Copperbelt Provincial leadership under the able Chairman Mr Stardy Mwale.

The Provincial Chairman issued a memo to all district Chairmen on the Copperbelt province directing all structures and Councilors not to attend any political gathering organized by Miles Sampa or any of his Sarogates.

In view of the above directive, PF Mufulira District Chairman Dr Dominic J Mwale went into action to enforce the directive that was issued by the Provincial Chairman.

Meanwhile, all PF structures and Councilors at Kantanshi welcomed the directive issued by the Provincial Chairman. The unity and commitment to continue supporting the PF party President Dr ECL and the entire Central Committee was exhibited by the refusal of the structures and Councilors to attend the gathering.

Dr Dominic Mwale continued to call for unity amongst the structures and Councilors especially now that the party is going through Challenges. The Chairman emphasized the need for all members of the structures to uphold discipline.

He called for reconciliation and to undertake a massive mobilization exercise in the district.

The district Chairman called on Councilors to participate and help in the mobilization particularly at Buntungwa ward where a PF Councilor resigned in November 2023.

Issued by///

Mufulira District Media.