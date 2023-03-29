PF threatens to protest ahead of Democratic Summit, Kamala‘s visit

The Patriotic Front (PF) has threatened to hold protests ahead of the Democracy Summit, which is set to be attended by Vice President Kamala Harris. The protests, according to PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda, are in response to the government’s failure to address several issues, including LGBTQ rights and the country’s stance on Russia.

The Democracy Summit is a high-level gathering of global leaders that will take place in Zambia later this year. It is being held to strengthen democratic institutions and promote human rights, including LGBTQ rights. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to attend the summit and deliver a keynote address.

Speaking to the media, Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile expressed his concern about the government’s failure to address these issues. “As Members of Parliament, we have a duty to uphold the rights of all Zambians, including those who identify as LGBTQ. We also have a duty to ensure that our country’s foreign policy aligns with our values and principles,” he said.

Mundubile went on to say that some MPs have a desire to protest ahead of the Democracy Summit if the government does not take action. “We are considering all options, including peaceful protests, to ensure that our concerns are heard,” he said.

In response to the PF’s threat of protests, President Hakainde Hichilema has called for calm and dialogue. “We understand the concerns of the PF and other stakeholders, and we are committed to engaging in constructive dialogue to address these issues,” he said in a statement.

However, PF Chairperson Nakacinda has dismissed President Hichilema’s statement, saying that the party will go ahead with the protests if their demands are not met. “We have exhausted all other options, and peaceful protests are the only way to make our voices heard,” he said.

Nakacinda also revealed that the party is working with other stakeholders, including the church, to organize the protests. “We are not alone in our concerns, and we are confident that we will have the support of the Zambian people,” he said.

The threat of protests ahead of the Democracy Summit has raised concerns about the potential impact on the event. However, organizers have expressed confidence that the summit will proceed as planned. “We are monitoring the situation closely, but we remain committed to holding a successful summit that promotes democratic values and human rights,” said a spokesperson for the summit.

The PF’s threat of protests has also sparked a debate about LGBTQ rights in Zambia. While homosexuality is illegal in the country, there is a growing movement to decriminalize it and promote LGBTQ rights. Advocates argue that discrimination against LGBTQ individuals violates their human rights and undermines Zambia’s democratic values.

The Democracy Summit is seen as an opportunity to address these issues and promote greater tolerance and inclusivity in Zambian society. However, the threat of protests underscores the challenges that lie ahead in promoting these values.

As the countdown to the Democracy Summit continues, all eyes will be on Zambia to see how it navigates these challenges and promotes democratic values and human rights.

The PF’s threat of protests has also drawn criticism from some quarters, with human rights groups condemning the party’s stance on LGBTQ rights. Amnesty International Zambia has called on the government to take a strong stand in support of LGBTQ rights and to ensure that the summit is not disrupted by protests.

“The government has a duty to protect the rights of all Zambians, including those who identify as LGBTQ. We urge the government to engage in constructive dialogue with all stakeholders to address these issues and to ensure that the Democracy Summit proceeds as planned,” said a spokesperson for Amnesty International Zambia.

The controversy surrounding the PF’s threat of protests highlights the challenges facing Zambia as it seeks to promote democratic values and human rights. However, it also underscores the importance of engaging in constructive dialogue and promoting greater understanding and inclusivity in Zambian society.