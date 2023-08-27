PF TO MEET POLICE IG TOMORROW OVER FAILED RALLY

By Nonhlanhla Phuti

The opposition Patriotic Front says it will tomorrow, Monday, August 28th meet Inspector General of Police Graphael Musamba over the party’s failed public rally which was planned for yesterday, August 26th 2023.

PF Vice president Given Lubinda says the former ruling party is disappointed with the barbaric police conduct towards party members at Muchinga grounds in Zingalume township in Matero constituency where the rally was scheduled to take place.

Mr. Lubinda has told Phoenix News that the party’s engagement with the police inspector general is aimed at establishing why their right to assembly was curtailed and to demonstrate to the head of state that he cannot turn Zambia into a one-party state.

He also claims that the party decided not to go ahead with the rally because they had received information that some top government officials were issuing instructions to police on the ground to sabotage the meeting.

Mr. Lubinda says the party’s decision to cancel the meeting was meant to maintain peace and protect the innocent Zambians that wanted to attend the rally.

