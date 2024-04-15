PF TO PAY KALANDANYA K13.5 MILLION FOR MUSIC SERVICES RENDERED

By Darius Choonya

The opposition Patriotic Front (PF) has been ordered to pay Lusaka businessman Bwalya Kalandanya trading as Kalandanya Music K 13.5 million for the music services he rendered to the party during the 2021 General Election campaigns.

The Court says Mr. Kalandanya is entitled to receive the said money arising from the contract between him and the PF.

According to the court, the money awarded will restore him in the position he would have been had the PF performed its contractual obligations.

In this matter, Mr. Kalandanya had sued then PF Secretary General, Nickson Chilanga, demanding the said money for production, promotion, development of the campaign songs among them, Alebwelelapo and political advertisements.

Mr. Kalandanya had submitted that despite him providing the music services, the PF failed to pay him the agreed amount during the tenure of the agreement.- Diamond TV