PF TO PETITION MAYEMBE WARD ELECTIONS

… there was no fair play says Hon Kampyongo

Shiwang’andu District… Saturday January 27, 2024

Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament Hon Stephen Kampyongo has disclosed that the Patriotic Front will petition the Mayembe ward by-election results.

Hon Kampyongo has emphasized that there was no fair play during the campaigns.

He said this when he went to thank the people of Mayembe following Tuesday’s ward by-election.

“There was no fair play during campaigns as well as on the voting day. There was grand corruption here which you witnessed. Most of you can attest to the fact that you were paid K1, 000 each just to vote for them. You saw how our people were beaten just for supporting the PF. This is why we want the courts of law to look at this matter,” he said.

“You saw how our other from here at Mayembe village was undressed by UPND carders for simply putting on a Socialist Party t-shirt. She was followed at her house. What a shame! Our grandfather from Lukaka was also beaten by UPND carders and the docket was opened at Shiwang’andu Police Station. These are the issues we want the court to look at.”

The former Home Affairs Minister said he will not neglect the people just because of last week’s by-election.