PF WAS COLLECTING REVENUE FROM BUS STATIONS AND MARKETS- WITNESS

By Luyando Haambote

Former Lusaka Town Clerk, ALEX MWANSA has testified that upon his appointment in April 2014, he was informed of the dual system of managing markets and bus stations.

The system of management was between the Lusaka City Council and the Patriotic Front -PF.

Mr. MWANSA was testifying today before the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, during which he also said there was no formal agreement between the parties.

This is in a matter when Lusaka businessman, FRANCIS MUCHEMWA and 2 others are charged with 10 counts, relating to money laundering and are appearing before Magistrate DAVIES CHIBWILI.

Magistrate CHIBWILI also heard that the Intercity Bus Terminus had two streams of revenue collection, and the PF branch was collecting between 20,000 and 50,000 Kwacha per day.

Among other charges, it is alleged that Mr. MUCHEMWA, between January 1, 2020 and August 31, 2021, dishonestly obtained pecuniary advantage in the sum of 140,000 Kwacha, as subsistence allowances from ZESCO