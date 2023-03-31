PF WILL DEFY HISTORY IN 2026 ELECTION SAYS NKANDU LUO

Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s running mate in the 2021 general elections, Professor Nkandu Luo has charged that those perceiving that the former ruling PF cannot bounce back to power will be extremely shocked and disappointed.

Professor Luo states that history should not be the parameter to judge that the former governing party cannot get back to the helm of power.

And Professor Luo who is also former Munali Member of parliament has said Zambians are frustrated as they were deceived by the UPND while in opposition into believing that the high cost of living will be a thing of the past.

She was speaking in an interview with SPICE FM NEWS