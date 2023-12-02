PF WINS KABUTA WARD RESULTS IN NCHELENGE DISTRICT OF LUAPULA PROVINCE

PF

FINAL RESULTS

PF- 1143

UPND-895

APP- 123

CF- 90

MZ- 25

LM- 13

