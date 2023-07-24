PF WOMEN WHO CRIED OUT TO LUNGU ABOUT THEIR SUFFERING TARGETED THE RIGHT PERSON – UPND
By Angela Muchinshi
UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says PF women who were crying out to former president Edgar Lungu about the cost of living targetted the right person because he’s the one who got them used to handouts.
Last Friday, some PF women who were receiving Lungu when he visited the funeral house of former Lands minister Jean Kapata who lost her husband, lamented to him that they were suffering. Some …
