Philippines: Several dead after a blast at Catholic Mass

An explosion during a Catholic Mass at the Mindanao State University gymnasium in Marawi city, Philippines, resulted in four fatalities and numerous injuries on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Expressing strong condemnation on social media, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. labeled the acts as senseless and heinous, attributing them to foreign terrorists.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms the senseless and most heinous acts perpetrated by foreign terrorists. Extremists who wield violence against the innocent will always be regarded as enemies to our society,” said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on social media platform X.

The blast occurred in Lanao del Sur province during a regular service at the university’s gymnasium in Marawi, the largest Muslim city in the country.

Regional police Chief Allan Nobleza stated that the investigation is considering whether it was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) or a thrown grenade.

Witnesses described the incident as sudden, causing panic and chaos among attendees.

Chris Jurado, a university student, recounted that the explosion happened during the first Bible reading of the morning mass at 7:00 am.

Following the incident, classes were suspended, and additional security forces were deployed across the university.

Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong, Jr., expressed condemnation for the violent bombing, emphasizing the need to denounce terrorist attacks on educational institutions.

The governor visited wounded victims at a medical facility, showing solidarity with those affected.

In response, Mindanao State University issued a statement on Facebook, unequivocally condemning the senseless and horrific act.

The university expressed solidarity with the Christian community and all those impacted by the tragedy.