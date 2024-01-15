Phiri just as rigidly insensitive as Hichilema – Nawakwi

FDD leader Edith Nawakwi says Eastern Province minister Peter Phiri is just as rigidly insensitive as his boss for boasting that people queue to buy his mealie-meal going for the “cheaper” K300.

And Nawakwi says the social tensions in the country have been caused by the collusion of President Hichilema and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking to Daily Revelation, Nawakwi said instead of showing leadership in the fight against cholera, President Hichilema went to herd… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/phiri-just-as-rigidly-insensitive-as-hichilema-nawakwi/