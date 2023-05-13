PHOTO: PF VEEP HON. GIVEN LUBINDA AND DANNY YENGA ATTENDS THE BURIAL FOR THE LATE TRADE KINGS GROUP FOUNDER HAJI KHALID MOHAMMED.

[PHOTO FOCUS]: PF VEEP HON. GIVEN LUBINDA AND DANNY YENGA ATTENDS THE BURIAL FOR THE LATE TRADE KINGS GROUP FOUNDER HAJI KHALID MOHAMMED.

Patriotic Front Vice President Hon. Given Lubinda and Hon. Danny Bwalya Yenga earlier today attended the burial of the late Mr. Haji Khalid Mohammed, founder of Trade Kings Group who passed on to glory in the early hours of today.

Hundreds of mourners and the Muslim Community gathered at the burial site to pay their last respect and bid farewell to Mr Mohammed.

Hon. Lubinda conveyed the deepest condolences to the family of Mr Haji Khalid Mohamed (Nomani) on behalf of the Party.

He described the death of Mr Mohamed as a huge loss to the country and the region.

“Trade Kings Group is one of the largest privately owned manufacturers in Southern Africa featuring world class manufacturing facilities in Zambia and Zimbabwe,” Hon. Lubinda said!

Mr Haji Khalid Mohammed has since been successfully put to rest.