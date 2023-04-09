PHOTOS: Adesanya Knocks Out Pereira To Reclaim UCF Belt

Professional mixed martial artist, Israel Adesanya, defeated Alex Pereira to reclaim his UFC middleweight belt title in the Ultimate Fighting Championship 287.

The Nigerian-born New Zealander knocked out the Brazilian in the fourth minute of the second round of the bout, which took place at the FTX Arena, Miami, Florida, on Sunday morning, April 9.

Adesanya entered UFC 287 after suffering three defeats in his first three meetings with Pereira.