PHOTOS: CHOIR MEMBERS FROM ST HELLENA CATHOLIC CHURCH JOIN ECL IN JOGGING

CHOIR MEMBERS FROM ST HELLENA CATHOLIC CHURCH JOIN ECL IN JOGGING



This morning, 15 choir members from St Hellena Catholic Church in Lusaka’s Chawama Township joined former President Edgar Lungu in his routine Saturday jogging.



Parish Priest Fr James Nyondo last week requested that 15 members from the English choir join the former President in keeping fit. The jogging part was also joined by members of the general public, mostly old women as well as young men.



📸 GrindStone Television Zambia