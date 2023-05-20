PHOTOS: CHOIR MEMBERS FROM ST HELLENA CATHOLIC CHURCH JOIN ECL IN JOGGING

CHOIR MEMBERS FROM ST HELLENA CATHOLIC CHURCH JOIN ECL IN JOGGING
This morning, 15 choir members from St Hellena Catholic Church in Lusaka’s Chawama Township joined former President Edgar Lungu in his routine Saturday jogging.
Parish Priest Fr James Nyondo last week requested that 15 members from the English choir join the former President in keeping fit. The jogging part was also joined by members of the general public, mostly old women as well as young men.
📸 GrindStone Television Zambia
That mushanina bwali choir are beneficiaries of the church empowerment fund which Astrida and Bishop Banda squandered
To some, this weekly jogging means he is back in active politics.
It is not only God that does not sleep.
Is this the man who is being persecuted? Who is persecuting him or harassing him here? The man is jogging peacefully. PF should find better ways of attracting people’s attention and sympathy
Hypocrisy of the Catholic Church. Next time the priest will urge its members to worship the devil instead of worshipping God. This is absurd and an affront to morality.
Indigo Tryol your comments are too toxic and immaterial to any sane citizen apart from PF fools like you. Upole iwe PF loser