PHOTOS: HON TASILA LUNGU, HON KAMPYONGO INTERACT WITH THE PEOPLE OF CHAWAMA

HON TASILA LUNGU, HON KAMPYONGO INTERACT WITH THE PEOPLE OF CHAWAMA

…. as the two lawmakers express concern over the high cost of living in the country

Lusaka.. Sunday February 25, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)

Chawama Constituency Member of Parliament Hon Tasila Lungu Mwansa and her Shiwang’andu counterpart today took time to interact with the people of Chawama Constituency shortly after attending mass.

The two lawmakers interacted with the people at Chawama market where the residents bitterly complained of the high cost of living in the country.

The residents complained that they can barely manage to feed their families because the prices of mealie meal is out of reach for most households.

The residents, who chanted UKA slogans, informed the two leaders that things have become worse in the country as ten packs of ‘pamela’ now costs K50.

The two leaders also took time to interact with footballers at Chawama ground and encouraged youths to be productive and avoid negative vices such as abuse of drugs and other criminal activities.

The Members of Parliament, who were in the company of other senior PF leaders, proceeded to Kuku market before encouraging footballers at Kuku mini ground.

And Hon Mwansa expressed concern that the police post at Kuku which was demolished by the UPND government has resulted in an increase of crimes in the area.

Meanwhile, the former Minister of Home Affairs said the PF government understood the value of having a police post in the area in order to reduce the crime rate.

Hon Kampyongo said it is sad that the UPND administration saw it fit to demolish the police post.