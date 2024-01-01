PHOTOS: Massive Earthquake Rocks Japan

Many properties have been destroyed after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck western Japan on Monday, prompting a warning for residents to evacuate affected coastal areas of Japan as soon as possible.

The earthquake struck at 4:10 pm local time at a depth of 10 kilometres, six miles around 42 kilometres, 26 miles northeast of Anamizu in Ishikawa.

This was disclosed by the United States Geological Survey on its X handle (Formerly Twitter) on Monday, January 1 with the caption, “Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.5 – 42 km NE of Anamizu, Japan.”

The United States Geological Survey, however, did not disclose if any death was recorded at the time of this report.

Credit: X | USGS