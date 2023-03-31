PHOTOS: Neymar Loses £900,000 In An Hour To Online Casino Gambling

Brazilian International footballer, Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, has lost £900,000 in one hour to online casino gambling.

The Paris Saint-Germain star who earns £3.2m-per-month has been left to his own devices after he was ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury, Dail Mail reports.

Neymar’s poor injury luck has carried over to online gambling, as he lost €1m (£900,000) in just one hour of online casino which he streamed on his Twitch channel.

Though he is more known for his love of poker, Neymar often tries his luck in online games on his Twitch platform.

In doing so on this occasion, he threw away a staggering amount of money.

