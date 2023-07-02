PHOTOS: Rema Changed My Life Forever, Says American Singer Selena Gomez



American entertainer Selena Gomez has praised Nigerian colleague, Divine Ikubor, best known as Rema.

In a new social media appreciation message, Selena Gomez said Rema changed her life forever.



In the message posted on her Instagram page on Sunday, the ‘Heart Wants What It Wants’ crooner thanked Rema for choosing to work with her on his record ‘Calm Down remix,’ a single off of Rema’s 2022 “Rave and Roses” album.

Gomez described the record as one of the “biggest songs in the world.”



She said, “This man has changed my life forever. Rema, thank you for choosing me to be a part of one of the biggest songs in the world. Love you forever. #heisrema”

Credit: Instagram | selenagomez