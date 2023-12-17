PHOTOS: Tiwa Savage Acquires London Home Worth N1.7bn

Music artiste, Tiwa Savage, has purchased a luxurious residence in London, United Kingdom.

Tiwa Savage shared pictures of her new home on Instagram stories on Saturday.

The Ma Lo crooner expressed her joy, wrote in broken English “Copped my first key in London Town with the best team. My agent #morg9nrose. My best bestie and acct too #tiwaayonkoya.”

The house boasts a fully equipped gym, furnished living spaces, and even a cinema room.

Blogger and close associate of the singer, Tunde Ednut, estimated the value of the house at N1.7 billion in a repost on Instagram.

“N1,700,000,000 Billion what????? I have just noticed something about these celebrities. It seems all of them have worked so hard and it’s time to start spending, cause they are spending the money HARD!!! Wow… Tiwa is rich abeg… Wetin happen?? No wahala! Don’t envy Oo! Just rejoice for others; your turn will soon come in Jesus name. Can I get an Amen? Congratulations Tiwa Savage!”, Ednut wrote in broken Engish.

Credit: Instagram | tiwasavage