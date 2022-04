PHOTOS: Trump’s Daughter, Tiffany, Fiancé Visit Pastor Paul Adefarasin In Lagos

Donald Trump’s daughter, Tiffany and her fiancé Michael Boulos, visited Pastor Paul Adefarasin and his wife, Ifeanyi, at the House On The Rock Church, Lagos.

Pastor Adefarasin on his Instagram page shared the photos with the caption, “Fellowship at The Rock Cathedral with Tiffany and Michael”

Credit: Instagram | pauladefarasin