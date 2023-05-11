PHOTOS:PF Youths providing security at Former President Edgar Lungu’s Residence in Ibex

Opposition Patriotic Front youths providing security at Former President Edgar Lungu’s Residence in Ibex after it was alleged yesterday that the government had withdrawn State Security from him.

📸 GrindStone Television Zambia

  3. Muli drama mu pf hehehehe. He has state security manje why go there? Lungu has money for days if he wants he can hire magnum or armsafety anytime but since they love drama and alarming the people they bring in youths. Seeking sympathy or what, it will not work.

