PICTURE: Wynter Kabimba yesterday paid a courtesy call on President Hichilema at Community House

PHOTO FOCUS: Former Patriotic Front – PF Secretary General Wynter Kabimba yesterday paid a courtesy call on President Hakainde Hichilema at Community House in Lusaka.
Others who were present during Kabimba’s visit included First Lady Mutinta Hichilema and Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo.
Good move kabimba
Yamunyokola njala
You don’t know Wynter Kabimba. He’s not joining the UPND and HH, Mutinta and Nkombo know it and I doubt it they even talked about it. It’s quite likely that Wynter Kabimba requested the meeting in order to compare notes on a few issues. Wynter Kabimba is Wynter Kabimba. He’s a proud man who is often misunderstood by those who only know him from what the media report.
One man party we know you and your colour,what did you go to there instead of going Ku cholera centre
It is good when leaders meet. Even if they may discuss one or two personal issues, there is always time for national issues. Discussions held in such an environment have a tendency to achieve much more than others.
If possible, the president should always make time to meet with opposition leaders.