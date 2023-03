Enock Mwepu Turns To God For Healing

Former Chipolopolo skipper Enock Mwepu attended Sunday service at clergy Pastor John Anosike’s New World Faith Ministries in Cape Town, South Africa.



Mwepu saw his career cut short prematurely at the age of 24 after being diagnosed with an hereditary heart condition.



He was on the books of Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion before retiring last year in October.

Images: Pastor John Anosike