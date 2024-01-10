PICTURES: Ex-Liverpool striker Sadio Mane, 31, marries ‘long-term’ girlfriend, 18

Former Liverpool striker Sadio Mane married his ’18-year-old long term girlfriend’ Aisha Tamba during a private ceremony in his home country of Senegal on Sunday.

According to multiple reports the couple tied the knot on January 7 in Keur Massar, an area in the capital city of Dakar and the event was attended by family, friends and fellow footballers.

Although the ceremony was private, pictures of the wedding have been posted on Instagram by photography company @Magvision_Evens_Officiel.

Questions have obviously been raised about when Mane started dating Aisha given the legal age of consent in Senegal is 16 years.

The reports say Mane first spotted Aisha when she was 16 but he did not approach her formally at the time, according to Sports Brief.

You will recall that Mane has always kept his relationships secret and briefly commented in 2022 about the type of person he would marry.

“I’ve seen a lot of girls asking me why I am not married, but sorry you might be wasting your time. The woman I marry will not be on social networks,’ Mane said according to the Tribune website.

‘I want to marry a woman who respects God and prays well. Everyone has their own way of making their choice of love,’ Mane added.

Former Liverpool striker Sadio Mane married his ’18-year-old long term girlfriend’ Aisha Tamba during a private ceremony in his home country of Senegal (Picture via Instagram – @Magvision_Evens_Officiel)

