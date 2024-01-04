PICTURES: Jack Mwiimbu enjoys holiday ku Dubai

Miles Sampa writrs:



A politician or Minsiter is not a machine and has to take leave to unwind or catch up with family atleast once a year and traditionally it’s over Christmas period if one is a Christian like me.

To the extent Hon Jack Mwimbu is using personal and not public money to take Mrs Mwimbu on holiday in Dubai, I have no ndaba (problem) with this pic that’s gone viral.

We can only hope he comes back from leave recharged to deliver his MP and Ministerial roles to upgraded levels that meets the expectations of all Citizens.

MBS03122024