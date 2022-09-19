Pictures Of Devaos Zambia Members Kissing Back In October 2020 Resurface

By
zamobserver
-
1
70

PICTURES OF DEVAOS ZAMBIA MEMBERS KISSING BACK IN OCTOBER 2020 RESURFACE


Due to the current talk of homosexuality and sodomy in Zambia, pictures taken in October 2020 of two members of Devaos dancehall outfit kissing in a swimming have resurfaced.


The two were photographed frolicking in a pool. This cast aspersions on them and suggested they were gay after all.


Devaos have always taken pictures of themselves in outrageous outfits or situations in their wacky way of marketing themselves.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here