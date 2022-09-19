PICTURES OF DEVAOS ZAMBIA MEMBERS KISSING BACK IN OCTOBER 2020 RESURFACE



Due to the current talk of homosexuality and sodomy in Zambia, pictures taken in October 2020 of two members of Devaos dancehall outfit kissing in a swimming have resurfaced.



The two were photographed frolicking in a pool. This cast aspersions on them and suggested they were gay after all.



Devaos have always taken pictures of themselves in outrageous outfits or situations in their wacky way of marketing themselves.