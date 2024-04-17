PICTURES: Some of Chiyeso Lungu’s forfeited property in Lusaka’s State Lodge area

CHIYESO LUNGU, FORMER PRESIDENTS DAUGHTER, LOSES K9M WORTH OF PROPERTIES

PROPERTIES worth over K9 million belonging to former President Edgar Lungu’s daughter Chiyeso have been forfeited to the State for being tainted and suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Court (EFCC) ruled that the assets be forfeited to the State as applied for by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) because Ms Chiyeso failed to prove that the money used to buy the assets was from her parents.

“We reaffirm that we are not satisfied that the interested party (Ms Chiyeso) has discharged evidentiary burden of proving that the money used to acquire the assets was given to her by her parents.

“We accordingly order that property number 9390/M and LUSAK/LN-79093/1 be forfeited to the State to be applied as the DPP deems fit within the confines of the law,” the judgment endorsed by a three-member panel reads.

DPP Gilbert Phiri had filed a notice of motion to seize Ms Chiyeso’s assets, which include two farms, a high-cost house, four chicken runs and three flats in Lusaka’s State Lodge area, worth over K9 million.