PICTURES: These are some of the properties seized from PF Inter-city commander Francis Muchemwa

ACC COURT UPDATE:

The matter in which Francis Muchemwa is charged with Being in Possession of Property Suspected to be Proceeds of Crime, came up today for continuation of trial, before Chief Resident Magistrate Hon. Chibwili.

The Court was taken for a scene visit to some of the properties seized by the ACC from the accused in the matter. ACC Investigations Officer showed the Court properties owned by the accused in Silverest area, a 4 bedroomed dwelling house, a double story building apartment and 3 unfinished structures.

The matter has since been adjourned to 17th July 2023 for continuation of trial.