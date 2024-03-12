Pirates hijack cargo ship off the coast of Somalia

A cargo ship in the Indian Ocean has been boarded by suspected Somali pirates about 600 nautical miles (1,000km) off the country’s coast.

A maritime security firm said 20 armed men had attacked the vessel which was heading from Mozambique to the United Arab Emirates.

A British maritime monitoring agency confirmed the incident but didn’t specify if Somali pirates were involved.

There have been about 20 hijackings or attempted hijackings in the Gulf of Aden and Somali Basin since November.

There have also been attacks in the same region by Houthi rebels.