PK CHISHALA’S WIFE LAMENTS PIRACY AND HER STRUGGLE WITH 6 CHILDREN

By Nakaonga Nakaonga

ALMOST everyone who hears the story of Mrs PK Chishala asks the same question; is she alive? As a matter of fact, when you see her, you can’t believe she can possibly be PK Chishala’s widow because she looks too young for her age. It sounds like a long, long time ago when the legend passed on. Well, actually it is a long time ago, depending on who is asking. Interred in 1995, Peter Kalumba Chishala’s music is aging like a fine wine – keeps getting better and better with time.

A weekend doesn’t go by in cities like Lusaka without the legend’s music pulling revellers to the dancefloor, belting tunes like Chimbayambaya and Namusonda. These are unforgettable and unmistakable hits of yesteryears, competing with chart topper of today. The sound, rhythm and arrangement of instruments in the songs is like it was recorded yesterday. One may add, the message is equally just as prophetic as the Bible itself. His social and political commentary is just as valid today as it was over 30 years ago.

But not all is rosy about the story of the fallen real king of Kalindula music. While music bands across the country are raking in serious profits out of the Maestro’s decade-long career, PK Chishala’s wife and children are struggling to survive. Harriet Banda Chishala who did not only remain with the duty to protect her late husband’s intellectual property, but also featured on the albums, tells a sad story about how difficult it has been to secure copyrights to the music.

My husband was a blind man with a vision, says Harriet in this exclusive interview where we go all the way back to find out how the visually impaired PK Chishala met his beautiful wife and honed his talent…

NEWSDIGGERS