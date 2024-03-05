PLANNED LOADSHEDDING AND TARRIF HIKE HIGHLY INCONSIDERATE- KALABA

…. asks President Hakainde Hichilema to resign and save himself from further embarrassing his name by exposing his irredeemable incompetency to rule.

LUSAKA, TUESDAY, MARCH, 05, 2024 [SMART EAGLES]

Citizens First President Harry Kalaba says he is extremely concerned about the planned double edged sword to implement load shedding and hike electricity tariffs at the same time.

Mr. Kalaba said he finds the logic behind the announcement to be faulty and highly inconsiderate in the sense that Zambian citizens will be paying more for the power that will not be available at the height of load shedding starting in May, 2024.

He said the timing of this announcement to implement the planned deadly double edged sword of load shedding and hiking electricity tariffs comes at the time when the nation and its citizens are struggling and barely making it to earn a decent living.

Mr. Kalaba said while in opposition, President Hakainde Hichilema boasted of having solutions to problems of load shedding and had the audacity to cast aspersions at the former regime for their alleged lack of vision and “incompetency.”

” Now to repay the Zambian voters who trusted his campaign message, Mr. Hichilema has not only subjected the nation to hunger by selling our national maize strategic reserves, but has also failed to provide leadership and implement those solutions he boasted about while in opposition to end load shedding and lower the cost of living,” Mr. Kalaba said.

“By failing to implement his highly talked about self praise of a vision to address many economic challenges facing the nation, President Hakainde has exhibited the highest levels of incompetency by any President in the living memory of Zambia,” the CF leader said.

Mr. Kalaba adds that while citizens are asked to brace themselves for harder times ahead, President Hakainde Hichilema should also RESIGN and save himself from further embarrassing his name by exposing his irredeemable incompetency to rule.