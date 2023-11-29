PLANNED PROTEST BY JUDICIARY WORKERS AGAINST EMOLUMENTS COMMISSION CALLED OFF

By Balewa Zyuulu

The Judiciary and Allied Workers Union of Zambia -JAWUZ-has called off its planned protest against the Emoluments Commission which was scheduled for today, Wednesday 29th November 2023.

Over the weekend, the union had given an ultimatum for Tuesday 28th November, 2023 for the Emoluments Commission to provide parameters for the bargaining process with the judiciary management.

But JAWUZ President Peter Mwale has told Phoenix News that the union has decided to halt the planned protest for now because authorities have agreed to go for the initial negotiation meeting next week.

Mr Mwale insists that Emoluments Commission Acting Director General Mwamba Peni had deliberately delayed the bargaining process between the union and the judiciary management by failing to release the parameters to use during their negotiations and has expressed displeasure with the manner in which he handled the matter.

Mr Mwale has since appealed to all union members countrywide to remain calm and await further instructions following the upcoming meeting with the authorities next week.

